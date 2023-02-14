Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 157 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.68. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

