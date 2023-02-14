Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $743,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 546.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 223,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 189,248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 217.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.