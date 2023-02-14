Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $358.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $409.36. The company has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.31 and a 200-day moving average of $278.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

