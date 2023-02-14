Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

