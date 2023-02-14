Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 884,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 119,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,072. The firm has a market cap of $496.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

About Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 515,828 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Articles

