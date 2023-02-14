Quantum One Day Volume Tops $181,029.81 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,603.90 and approximately $181,029.81 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,141.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.