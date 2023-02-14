Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,605.71 and $181,091.64 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,141.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

