Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Up 32.5% in January

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 6.6 %

Quantum-Si stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.