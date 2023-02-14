QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.17 million and $126,715.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00044402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00219902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002906 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139987 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,498.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

