QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.18 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.18 million and $121,087.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002916 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139987 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,498.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

