Quent Capital LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

