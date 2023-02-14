Quent Capital LLC Has $576,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

