Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

