Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335,615 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

