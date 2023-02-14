Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

