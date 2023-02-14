Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,204.00, a PEG ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 219.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 927,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 845,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 68.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 614,552 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,958,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

