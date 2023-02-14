Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,204.00, a PEG ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
