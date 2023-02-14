Rally Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.16 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $53.16 million and $10.32 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,665,153,181 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

