Raydium Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $49.05 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,708,278 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

