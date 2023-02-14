Raymond James Trims Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Target Price to C$26.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:PIF opened at C$14.57 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$306.35 million and a PE ratio of 91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Polaris Renewable Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

