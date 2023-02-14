RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 593,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
RE/MAX Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,391. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.