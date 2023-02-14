RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 593,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.37.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,391. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

