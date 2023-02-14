Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransUnion (TRU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

2/6/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

1/13/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/10/2023 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2023 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

12/16/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

