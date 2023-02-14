Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

