Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Raised to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $33.16 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,180 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 14.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 140,529 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.