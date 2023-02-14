Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,641 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of JBT opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

