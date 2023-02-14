Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $357,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

