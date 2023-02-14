Relay Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,643.67 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $21,643.67 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.