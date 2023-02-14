renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Hits $83.40 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and $27,032.25 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $23,299.24 or 1.05121500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00433670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.33 or 0.28727119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

