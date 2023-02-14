ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

RNUGF stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

About ReNeuron Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.