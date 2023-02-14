ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ReNeuron Group Stock Performance
RNUGF stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
About ReNeuron Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.