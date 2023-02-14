Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $306,666,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.73. 129,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

