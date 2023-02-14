Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Republic Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

RBCAA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $895.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

