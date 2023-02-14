Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

