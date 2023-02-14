Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently:

2/7/2023 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/3/2023 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/1/2023 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($150.54) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/31/2023 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($150.54) price target on by analysts at Metzler.

1/31/2023 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at €118.20 ($127.10) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Sixt SE has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($85.91) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($178.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.42.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

