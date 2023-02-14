Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,803. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

