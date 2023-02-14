Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.99 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

