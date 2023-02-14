Reviewing TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.39 billion 1.04 -$1.14 billion ($0.32) -22.16 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.61 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group -15.81% -5.27% -4.21% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TAL Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential downside of 21.02%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

