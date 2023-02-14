RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 429,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

