RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

TLH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,448. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $143.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39.

