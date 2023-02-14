RFG Advisory LLC Buys 367,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,544 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,663. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

