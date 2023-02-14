RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

