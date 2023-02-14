RFG Advisory LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 665,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

