RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

