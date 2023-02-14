RFG Advisory LLC Has $81.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $81,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,450. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

