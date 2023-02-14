RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 535,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

