RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 115,286 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 13,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,189. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

