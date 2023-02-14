Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

