Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS RRTS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile
