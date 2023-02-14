Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS RRTS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

