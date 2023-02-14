Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,286,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.