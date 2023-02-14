Robert W. Baird Increases Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $32.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69.
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
