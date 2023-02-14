Rock Creek Group LP Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 33,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 171,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 87,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $485.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

