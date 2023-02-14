Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297,013 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 464,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,901. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

